Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,291 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 131,233 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.23% of Entergy worth $115,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Entergy by 15.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 10,960 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 54.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,393 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business's 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.95. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $84.76 and a 12-month high of $118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,020. This trade represents a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reissued a "sector outperform" rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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