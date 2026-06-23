Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,195 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 20,649 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.23% of NRG Energy worth $77,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. KW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Evercore initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NRG

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total value of $2,550,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is currently 223.53%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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