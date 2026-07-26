Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 15,524 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,725 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,524 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Talen Energy were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,732,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Talen Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,280 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Talen Energy by 17,400.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Talen Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on TLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Talen Energy from $453.00 to $422.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $499.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $508.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $463.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $465.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talen Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $476.27.

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Insider Transactions at Talen Energy

In other Talen Energy news, Director Gizman I. Abbas sold 2,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,280. This trade represents a 49.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Talen Energy Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN opened at $359.90 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $379.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.82. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $301.45 and a 1 year high of $451.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Talen Energy

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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