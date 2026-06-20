Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 159,869 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 159,869 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.30% of Gilead Sciences worth $463,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.46 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

See Also

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