Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 18,896 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,001 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,896 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Datadog worth $79,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $260.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.18, a P/E/G ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 835,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $167,002,091.36. This represents a 13.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $144,011,846.55. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,467,864 shares of company stock worth $311,427,105 over the last 90 days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Datadog from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.68.

Read Our Latest Report on Datadog

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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