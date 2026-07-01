Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 20,112 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,237 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 20,112 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 901.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,110 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,659 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,811,000 after buying an additional 26,912 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 520,390 shares of the technology company's stock worth $119,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,862,000.

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Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock opened at $123.05 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $131.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.30 and a 12 month high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $222.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $221.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guidewire Software

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $118,621.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,295.48. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $126,804.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 198,576 shares in the company, valued at $20,983,525.92. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 29,709 shares of company stock worth $3,740,332 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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