Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 24,221 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 375,043 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,221 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.31% of Clorox worth $38,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Clorox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 253.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 173.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company's stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Clorox by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,141 shares of the company's stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $96.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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