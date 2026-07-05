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Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 26,119 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
IQVIA logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its IQVIA position by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 26,119 shares and leaving it with 338,340 shares valued at about $76.3 million.
  • IQVIA reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.90 versus $2.83 expected and revenue of $4.15 billion, up 8.4% from a year earlier.
  • The company also announced a $2 billion share buyback authorization, while analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $222.00.
  • Interested in IQVIA? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,340 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 26,119 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of IQVIA worth $76,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,698,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2,628.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $377,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,063 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in IQVIA by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 933,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 130.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $245,099,000 after buying an additional 879,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:IQV opened at $206.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.50 and a twelve month high of $247.04. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $176.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Weiss Ratings lowered IQVIA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IQV

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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