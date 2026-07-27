Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 31,445 Shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,834 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,445 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in BioNTech by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,578,094 shares of the company's stock worth $150,235,000 after purchasing an additional 474,796 shares during the period. GSK plc bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth $84,711,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,669 shares of the company's stock worth $64,800,000 after acquiring an additional 77,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BioNTech by 344.4% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 573,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,544,000 after acquiring an additional 444,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in BioNTech by 2.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 492,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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BioNTech Price Performance

BioNTech stock opened at $89.33 on Monday. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.32.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.26. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $136.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BioNTech from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNTX

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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