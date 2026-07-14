Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 43,979 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,052 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 43,979 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of ManpowerGroup worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 637.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 320.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 69.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company's stock.

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ManpowerGroup Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of MAN opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.910-1.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 437.0%. ManpowerGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -389.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

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