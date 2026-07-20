Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 47,759 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,499 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 47,759 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Paychex worth $66,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Paychex by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,265,174 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,395,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,348,625 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,750,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4,141.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,409,229 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,699,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,809,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company's stock.

Get Paychex alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $383,862.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,513. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.84. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $148.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 27.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.010 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Paychex's payout ratio is presently 97.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas "Tom" Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company's core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers' compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paychex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paychex wasn't on the list.

While Paychex currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here