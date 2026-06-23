Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 56,294 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,224 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,294 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Teradyne worth $79,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,078,635 shares of the company's stock worth $1,370,141,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,256,857 shares of the company's stock valued at $723,600,000 after buying an additional 336,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,203,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $813,640,000 after buying an additional 659,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,959,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $407,322,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $395,427,000 after buying an additional 940,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER stock opened at $457.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $459.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.35 and a 200-day moving average of $302.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

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Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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