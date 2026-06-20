Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 65,701 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,039,274 shares of the company's stock after selling 65,701 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.30% of PepsiCo worth $579,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting PepsiCo

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $167.10.

Read Our Latest Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $149.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio is 92.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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