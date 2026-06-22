Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,684 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,324 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,684 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of Verisk Analytics worth $86,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Midway Capital Research & Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arwa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,279,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,067 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $173.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.06 and a 200-day moving average of $195.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $314.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,201,666.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRSK

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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