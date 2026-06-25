Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 76,542 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,480 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 76,542 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.14% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $26,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Webb sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $426,015.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,362.81. The trade was a 8.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.20, for a total value of $516,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,752.80. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,095. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Argus set a $285.00 price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $269.06 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average is $261.30 and its 200-day moving average is $228.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.12 and a 12-month high of $293.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.86%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

Further Reading

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