Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 825,179 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,146,260 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 825,179 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Kinder Morgan worth $168,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,860,317 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $3,212,490,000 after buying an additional 2,510,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $1,132,125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,104,829 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $827,582,000 after buying an additional 195,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $665,474,000 after acquiring an additional 670,856 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $196,263.78. Following the sale, the vice president owned 170,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,423,004.42. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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