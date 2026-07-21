Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 98,113 Shares of onsemi $ON

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,005 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 98,113 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.20% of onsemi worth $49,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in onsemi by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,981,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,774 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,416 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 39,944 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,075,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ ON opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $134.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of onsemi from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on ON

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat highlighted onsemi as one of the “ugliest stocks” now attracting expensive options bets, suggesting some traders are looking for a rebound in oversold names, but this is more sentiment-driven than fundamental. The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence (ON)

MarketBeat highlighted onsemi as one of the “ugliest stocks” now attracting expensive options bets, suggesting some traders are looking for a rebound in oversold names, but this is more sentiment-driven than fundamental. Positive Sentiment: The broader article argues that institutional options activity can signal a potential rebound in oversold stocks, which could support investor interest in onsemi if sentiment toward semiconductors improves. The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence (ON)

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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