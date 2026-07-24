Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 98,228 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,689 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,228 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sanofi by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,102,196 shares of the company's stock worth $441,093,000 after buying an additional 1,540,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,110,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,133,000 after buying an additional 313,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company's stock worth $284,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,867 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100,097 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,495,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,845,000 after acquiring an additional 856,742 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanofi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $49.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. Sanofi has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $52.68.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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