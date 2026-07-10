Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI - Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,042 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company's stock.

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Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.7%

HLI opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.55. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.30 and a 12-month high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $635.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $679.22 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey's payout ratio is 45.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $187.00 target price on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $193.00 to $187.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Houlihan Lokey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $210.00 to $184.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $190.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLI

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 6,265 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $941,378.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,378.90. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company's stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm's core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

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