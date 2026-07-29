Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB - Free Report) by 135.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,666 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,514,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,116,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $452,675,000 after acquiring an additional 278,649 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 551,620 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $244,980,000 after acquiring an additional 208,327 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 222,485 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $95,738,000 after acquiring an additional 173,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,164,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $483.50 on Wednesday. Hubbell Inc has a one year low of $403.82 and a one year high of $565.50. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.13. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.250-20.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Hubbell's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $481.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $515.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $554.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUBB

Key Hubbell News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hubbell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Hubbell reported adjusted earnings of $5.52 per share, above the $5.39 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.71 billion versus estimates of $1.66 billion. Revenue increased 15.3% year over year, and EPS rose from $4.93 in the prior-year quarter. Hubbell second-quarter earnings report

Hubbell reported adjusted earnings of $5.52 per share, above the $5.39 analyst consensus, while revenue reached $1.71 billion versus estimates of $1.66 billion. Revenue increased 15.3% year over year, and EPS rose from $4.93 in the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Hubbell raised its full-year 2026 outlook. Management now expects EPS of $20.25 to $20.55, above the $19.98 consensus, and revenue of $6.8 billion to $6.9 billion, exceeding the roughly $6.6 billion analyst forecast. The improved guidance signals continued demand and operating momentum. Hubbell raises 2026 outlook

Management now expects EPS of $20.25 to $20.55, above the $19.98 consensus, and revenue of $6.8 billion to $6.9 billion, exceeding the roughly $6.6 billion analyst forecast. The improved guidance signals continued demand and operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The dividend was maintained at $1.42 per share quarterly. The payment is scheduled for September 15 to shareholders of record on August 31, providing continued income support for investors. Hubbell dividend announcement

The payment is scheduled for September 15 to shareholders of record on August 31, providing continued income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: The stock’s valuation leaves room for profit-taking. With shares trading near $483.50, Hubbell has a market capitalization of approximately $25.6 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio near 28.6. Strong results may have been largely anticipated, limiting the immediate upside reaction.

With shares trading near $483.50, Hubbell has a market capitalization of approximately $25.6 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio near 28.6. Strong results may have been largely anticipated, limiting the immediate upside reaction. Negative Sentiment: Put-option activity surged. Investors purchased 3,505 put options, nearly 10 times the typical daily volume, indicating increased hedging or bearish short-term positioning. This may have contributed to pressure on the shares, although options activity alone does not establish a fundamental deterioration.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated NYSE: HUBB is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company's offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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