HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 657.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,120 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker's stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 12.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in HubSpot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in HubSpot by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker's stock worth $209,335,000 after purchasing an additional 97,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $209.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 109.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.73 and a 200-day moving average of $247.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $169.63 and a one year high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 price objective on HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

View Our Latest Report on HUBS

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan bought 2,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $189.84 per share, for a total transaction of $522,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares worth $5,567,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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