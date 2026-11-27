Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,200 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 124,653 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of HubSpot worth $29,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in HubSpot by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $287,000. AlphaGrep UK Ltd raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaGrep UK Ltd now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13,241.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $381.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $224.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $240.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on HubSpot

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan purchased 22,985 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,858.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 82,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,935,538.40. This trade represents a 38.63% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erika Fisher sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.72, for a total transaction of $159,859.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,419.88. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,284,144. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $210.42 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $222.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.90. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.63 and a 1-year high of $406.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. HubSpot had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $947.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. develops cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) and business software for companies seeking to attract, engage and support customers. Its platform combines a central CRM with tools for marketing, sales, customer service, content management, operations and commerce. HubSpot's products include Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, Content Hub and Operations Hub. The company also offers features powered by artificial intelligence, automation and analytics to help businesses manage customer interactions and coordinate work across teams.

See Also

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