HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 98.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,385 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 47,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of HubSpot worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HubSpot by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,838,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $259,930,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $477,138,000 after purchasing an additional 642,545 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in HubSpot by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,935,587 shares of the software maker's stock worth $776,714,000 after acquiring an additional 476,740 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in HubSpot by 408.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 560,088 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $224,763,000 after purchasing an additional 449,864 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,813,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,295,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,946,698. The trade was a 0.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $1,567,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,243,270. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares valued at $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HubSpot from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Up 8.4%

HubSpot stock opened at $184.63 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.63 and a 12-month high of $568.16. The business's 50-day moving average price is $205.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 96.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here