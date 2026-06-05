HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 162.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,154 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 217,979 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.67% of HubSpot worth $141,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBS. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.00.

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HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $220.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $219.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.21. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.25 and a 1-year high of $611.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan purchased 2,750 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total transaction of $216,543.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares worth $6,233,049. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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