HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,203 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 308,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of HubSpot worth $114,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,076 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in HubSpot by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 36.5% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $321.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $207.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $173.25 and a one year high of $610.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. HubSpot's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.42 per share, with a total value of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and sold 26,207 shares worth $6,233,049. Insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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