Hudson Canyon Capital Management Buys Shares of 9,550 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hudson Canyon Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $600.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $530.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $467.84.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 368,739 shares of company stock worth $159,602,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.6%

AMD opened at $548.13 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.25. The firm has a market cap of $893.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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