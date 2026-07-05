Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.49 Million Stake in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,856 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPC. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of GPC stock opened at $133.24 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Genuine Parts's dividend payout ratio is 988.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total value of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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