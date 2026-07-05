Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,865 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $104.74 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $106.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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