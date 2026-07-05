Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,079 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $6,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Adobe by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock valued at $61,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock worth $75,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the software company's stock worth $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $219.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $232.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $190.12 and a one year high of $386.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.Adobe's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $278.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

See Also

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