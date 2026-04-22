Hudson Value Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 886.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879,276 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 983.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,738,241 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $631,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,623,066. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays set a $110.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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