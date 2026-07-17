HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,944 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 19,351 shares during the period. ASML comprises 4.9% of HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in ASML were worth $25,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 424.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ASML by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 1,236.4% in the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in ASML by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,920,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,784.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $701.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,728.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,498.68. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 54.12%. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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