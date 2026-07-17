HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 48,533 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises about 12.9% of HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HughesLittle Investment Management Ltd.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $66,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. The trade was a 12.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts have become more upbeat on Schwab’s upcoming Q2 results , with the most accurate earnings estimate now above the consensus ahead of the July 21 report, suggesting a better-than-expected quarter may be possible.

Analysts have become more upbeat on , with the most accurate earnings estimate now above the consensus ahead of the July 21 report, suggesting a better-than-expected quarter may be possible. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around the earnings preview points to stronger trading revenue, higher net interest revenue, and rising asset management fees , all of which could support earnings growth if client activity remains firm.

Coverage around the earnings preview points to , all of which could support earnings growth if client activity remains firm. Positive Sentiment: A separate valuation-focused article said SCHW still looks reasonably cheap versus its estimated intrinsic value, with some models implying upside if earnings continue to improve.

A separate valuation-focused article said versus its estimated intrinsic value, with some models implying upside if earnings continue to improve. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted that client firms still face organic growth and hiring challenges , which is useful context for the wealth-management backdrop but not a direct near-term catalyst for the stock.

Schwab’s annual RIA survey highlighted that client firms still face , which is useful context for the wealth-management backdrop but not a direct near-term catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: One article revisited the company’s Q2 performance expectations and key metrics , keeping focus on the upcoming earnings release rather than introducing a new business development.

One article revisited the company’s , keeping focus on the upcoming earnings release rather than introducing a new business development. Neutral Sentiment: A Bloomberg piece about the drop in microcap IPOs after regulatory crackdowns reflects a broader market and regulatory trend, but it does not appear to materially affect Schwab’s fundamentals directly.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $116.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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