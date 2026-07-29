Humana Inc. $HUM Stock Position Increased by Redwood Grove Capital LLC

Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,870 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 6.4% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Humana worth $19,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Humana by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock opened at $388.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $428.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $367.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company had revenue of $39.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.58 earnings per share. Humana's revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Humana from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Humana to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $327.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HUM

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here