Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.2% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $282.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.75. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.94 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $1.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 85.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $473,302.76. The trade was a 70.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,214. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $515.00 to $505.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $376.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $463.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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