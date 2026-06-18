Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Purchases 9,074 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,212 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up approximately 3.5% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $5,970,285,000 after buying an additional 184,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $1,374,080,000 after buying an additional 189,080 shares during the period. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $963,912,000 after buying an additional 134,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $656,744,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $574,832,000 after buying an additional 146,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $97,718.17. The trade was a 92.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,051 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $324,365.65. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 30,647 shares of company stock worth $5,740,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $250.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at multiple firms reaffirmed bullish ratings on Coinbase, with price targets ranging from $220 to $280, signaling confidence in upside from current levels.

Analysts at multiple firms reaffirmed bullish ratings on Coinbase, with price targets ranging from $220 to $280, signaling confidence in upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Coinbase’s expansion into tokenized equities and AI could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its “everything exchange” strategy.

Jefferies said Coinbase’s expansion into tokenized equities and AI could broaden its addressable market and strengthen its “everything exchange” strategy. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched AI-powered investing tools, including an AI investment adviser, alongside new trading features such as tokenized stocks, pre-IPO exposure, and portfolio transfers, which may improve user engagement and revenue diversification.

Coinbase launched AI-powered investing tools, including an AI investment adviser, alongside new trading features such as tokenized stocks, pre-IPO exposure, and portfolio transfers, which may improve user engagement and revenue diversification. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase’s move into tokenized U.S. equities, dividend-bearing onchain assets, and expanded stock/ETF trading could help it compete more directly with traditional brokerages and fintech platforms.

Coinbase’s move into tokenized U.S. equities, dividend-bearing onchain assets, and expanded stock/ETF trading could help it compete more directly with traditional brokerages and fintech platforms. Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase-linked political spending and pro-crypto election results, such as the Alabama Senate runoff win backed by a crypto PAC, suggest improving regulatory and political momentum for the industry. Article Title

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $164.91 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $139.36 and a one year high of $444.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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