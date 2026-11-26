First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,761,004 shares of the bank's stock after selling 2,067,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of Huntington Bancshares worth $72,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $3,134,426,000. Amundi boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 30.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,502,547 shares of the bank's stock valued at $305,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,772,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $229,246,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,096,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

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Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.1550 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 12,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $199,771.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 956,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,038,524.93. This represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Rollins III purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,860. This trade represents a 933.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Its principal subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company traces its roots to 1866, when P.W. Huntington & Company opened in Columbus. Huntington's offerings include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, business lending, treasury management, wealth management, and investment services.

See Also

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