Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,844 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 140.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 363.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $381.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HII

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $286.03 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.91 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business's revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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