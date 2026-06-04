Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,613 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 13,727 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $60,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,830 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,611 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 81,464 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $1,118,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,595.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.9%

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $288.04 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.04 and a 1-year high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.23. The stock's fifty day moving average is $356.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Huntington Ingalls Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $388.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Ingalls Industries

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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