Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Stock Holdings Lifted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII - Free Report) by 167.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,446 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,371 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 54.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,393 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,016 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total transaction of $1,118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,595.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $405.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $460.00 to $420.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $381.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.0%

HII stock opened at $286.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.91 and a 52-week high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.09. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.71%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries NYSE: HII is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company's products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman's shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

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