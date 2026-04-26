Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,586 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 555.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 891.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 12,099,908 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,134,487,000 after buying an additional 10,879,276 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $902,798,000 after buying an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $5,468,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $8,773,476.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. The trade was a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,487,794 shares of company stock valued at $136,255,772. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citic Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $109.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here