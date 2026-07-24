Hurco Companies, Inc. $HURC Holdings Boosted by Brooklands Fund Management Ltd

Brooklands Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC - Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,377 shares during the period. Hurco Companies accounts for 5.9% of Brooklands Fund Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd owned 5.49% of Hurco Companies worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Hurco Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 321,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Shares of HURC opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company's 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.62 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hurco Companies in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

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About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools and control systems for the global manufacturing industry. The company's product portfolio includes CNC vertical machining centers, turning centers, and custom-engineered special machines under the Hurco and Beta CNC brands. In addition to hardware, Hurco develops proprietary control software that enables machinists to program complex parts quickly and efficiently, reducing setup time and improving productivity.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hurco serves a wide range of industrial markets, including aerospace, automotive, medical, energy, and consumer products.

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