Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN - Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,312 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 13,370 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.32% of Huron Consulting Group worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,661,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,719 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $73,092,000 after buying an additional 308,770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,863 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $82,454,000 after acquiring an additional 162,706 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 888,045 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $130,803,000 after acquiring an additional 129,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 964.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,443 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 89,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Huron Consulting Group to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $149.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.39. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.88 and a 12-month high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.06.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $475.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.98 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Huron Consulting Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 24,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $3,986,082.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,399 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,730.41. This trade represents a 24.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 459 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $70,075.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $160,303.50. This represents a 30.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,677 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group NASDAQ: HURN is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron's consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron's service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

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