Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H is Bamco Inc. NY's 8th Largest Position

Bamco Inc. NY cut its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106,485 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels makes up 2.7% of Bamco Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 6.43% of Hyatt Hotels worth $978,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company's stock worth $171,545,000 after purchasing an additional 562,611 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company's stock worth $51,847,000 after purchasing an additional 314,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,707 shares of the company's stock worth $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 296,931 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $37,683,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.40.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total transaction of $1,896,888.22. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,396.84. This represents a 61.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $195,276.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,225 shares in the company, valued at $5,449,074.75. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 237,058 shares of company stock worth $40,036,071 in the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE H opened at $202.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -577.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.33. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $206.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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