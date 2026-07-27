Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,848 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Hyatt Hotels worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock worth $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,545,000 after purchasing an additional 562,611 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 551.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company's stock worth $51,847,000 after purchasing an additional 314,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 342.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 383,707 shares of the company's stock worth $61,517,000 after purchasing an additional 296,931 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total value of $195,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $195,276.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,449,074.75. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,224 shares of company stock worth $4,173,605. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on H. Stifel Nicolaus set a $182.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. HSBC raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $187.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of -534.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $206.86.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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