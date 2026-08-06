Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation $HYMC Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC - Free Report) by 186.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,760 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,699 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Hycroft Mining worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 11.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 459,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hycroft Mining by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,603 shares of the company's stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 246,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 123,453 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Hycroft Mining

In other news, CFO Stanton K. Rideout sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $497,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 481,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,545,160.46. The trade was a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rebecca Jennings sold 15,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $402,386.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 202,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,315,572.50. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 99,873 shares of company stock worth $2,884,778 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HYMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hycroft Mining from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.00.

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Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock opened at $24.48 on Thursday. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining PLC is a precious metals company focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Hycroft Mine, a large oxide gold and silver deposit in northwestern Nevada. The company’s primary activities include open-pit mining, heap leach extraction and carbon adsorption/desorption processing designed to recover gold and silver from crushed ore. Hycroft’s technical team employs conventional mining methods and metallurgical processes to advance resource conversion and optimize recovery rates.

Located on approximately 28,800 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada, the Hycroft Mine ranks among the largest undeveloped oxide gold-silver deposits in North America.

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