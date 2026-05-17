iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 15,501 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,162 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 108.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,147 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,165 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $888.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $775.21 and a 200-day moving average of $680.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.24 and a 1 year high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Caterpillar's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 103,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,259,774 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $905.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $923.14.

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Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report).

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