iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,246 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,697 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $115,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $19,778,774,000 after acquiring an additional 288,296 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $18,258,082,000 after buying an additional 31,455,105 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,633,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,630 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,376,229,000 after acquiring an additional 718,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TMO alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $605.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $500.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $473.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.36 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Thermo Fisher Scientific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Thermo Fisher Scientific wasn't on the list.

While Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here