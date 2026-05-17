iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $15.40 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,936 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Get HON alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $213.24 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.76 and a 12-month high of $248.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here