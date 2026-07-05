iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $23.66 Million Position in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,425 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 90,095 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $23,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,240,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $28,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.70.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:XOM opened at $137.03 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.60. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $567.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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