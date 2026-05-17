iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $25.81 Million Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,902 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $25,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus set a $220.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $180.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $201.49 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $247.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.85.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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